Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $371,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VXUS opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.