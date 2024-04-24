Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $371,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VXUS opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
