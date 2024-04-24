PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £122.13 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £122.13 ($150.85).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £126 ($155.63).

PayPoint Trading Down 0.6 %

PAY stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £383.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 585.75 ($7.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 491.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 508.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAY

PayPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.