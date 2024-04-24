PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. CWM LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

