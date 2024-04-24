PDS Planning Inc Buys New Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -49.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

