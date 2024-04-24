PDS Planning Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 171.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

