Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

