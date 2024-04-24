Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 31,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,383,000. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 609,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 366.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

