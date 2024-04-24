Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,487,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,348.8% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.99. 6,844,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

