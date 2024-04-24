ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.98

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 55946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

