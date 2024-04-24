ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.98

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 55946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.