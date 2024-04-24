QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27, Zacks reports. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

QCR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 9,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,481. QCR has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

