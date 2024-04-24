REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FEPI stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.