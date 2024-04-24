REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.093 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of FEPI stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
