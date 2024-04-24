Alfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7098 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.3 %

ALFVY opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

