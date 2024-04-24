RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

