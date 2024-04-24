Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.