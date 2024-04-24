Sandy Spring Bancorp’s (SASR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 178,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,570. The stock has a market cap of $970.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

