Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 657 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after acquiring an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.15. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

