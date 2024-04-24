Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.16.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.82. 7,605,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,345. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.