Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
STX stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 703.97 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
