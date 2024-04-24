ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $740.72. The company had a trading volume of 435,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,382. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $762.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.46. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

