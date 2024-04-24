Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 1,607,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.