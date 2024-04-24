Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Jones acquired 8,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,553.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,121 shares of company stock valued at $211,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

