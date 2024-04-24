RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.77%. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

