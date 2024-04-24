Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

