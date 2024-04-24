Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.