Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

