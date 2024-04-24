SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.61.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.37. 134,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,561. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

