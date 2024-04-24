SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.84. 135,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

