SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 216,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

