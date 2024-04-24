Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT traded down $19.96 on Wednesday, hitting $283.35. 5,257,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $319.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.