Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (ABT, AEYE, AGL, AMZN, ANNX, AOM, ARE, AXON, BIIB, BKR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 24th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ANGLE (LON:AGL)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $294.00 target price on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $377.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $385.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $530.00 target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

