Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 3,556,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,260. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

