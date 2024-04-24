Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.