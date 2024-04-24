1,524 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 476,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 276,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.