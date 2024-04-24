Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.80. 74,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 964,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,632,741 shares of company stock worth $41,983,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.