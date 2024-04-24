Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Raised by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $334.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.08. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

