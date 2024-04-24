Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $269,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.