TD Securities Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The stock has a market cap of C$315.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.60.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00. Also, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 265,100 shares of company stock worth $3,804,879. Insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

