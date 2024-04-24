Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.250-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.25-19.45 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $378.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

