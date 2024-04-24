Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.62) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,104 ($38.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.10) and a one year high of GBX 3,306 ($40.83). The firm has a market cap of £10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,014.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,069.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,068.44.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 10,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,105 ($38.35), for a total value of £333,166.50 ($411,519.89). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.