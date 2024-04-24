The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Announces $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Hilliard Stock Performance

Shares of Hilliard stock remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.20. Hilliard has a 12 month low of $315.00 and a 12 month high of $400.00.

Get Hilliard alerts:

Hilliard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.