The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Announces $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Hilliard Stock Performance
Shares of Hilliard stock remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.20. Hilliard has a 12 month low of $315.00 and a 12 month high of $400.00.
Hilliard Company Profile
