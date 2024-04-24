48,935 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.