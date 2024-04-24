The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.