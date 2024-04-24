The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Property Franchise Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 366.30 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of £228.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,572.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.06. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.57).
About The Property Franchise Group
