trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $4.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get trivago alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on trivago

Institutional Trading of trivago

trivago Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.