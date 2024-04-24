Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $4.79 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $114.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00012121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00131280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.09865753 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1003 active market(s) with $136,055,431.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

