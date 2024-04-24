Crane (CR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crane has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of CR stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $139.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

