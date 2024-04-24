United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UG opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.