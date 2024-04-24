Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPH opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

