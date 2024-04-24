Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,247,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.