Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

